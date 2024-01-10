Hyderabad: World Hindi Day, observed annually on January 10, commemorates Hindi as a prominent language spoken in India. The Indian government's decision aimed to strengthen the linguistic identity of Hindi-speaking communities and promote unity among diverse linguistic groups across the nation.

Third-most spoken language- Positioned as the third-most spoken language globally after Mandarin and English, Hindi plays a pivotal role in Indian literature, upholding national values, and addressing contemporary issues.

Theme- The theme for each World Hindi Day varies, and this year's focus revolves around the intersection of Hindi traditional knowledge and artificial intelligence. The observance serves as a platform to highlight the linguistic diversity of India, emphasising the unity derived from this diversity, particularly in the Northern part of the country where Hindi is widely spoken.

History of the word 'Hindi'- The word 'Hindi' originated from the Persian word 'Hind,' signifying the land of the Indus River. Persian-speaking Turks, invading the Gangetic plain and Punjab in the early 11th century, bestowed this name on the language spoken along the Indus River. Now, Hindi is not only an official language in India but also a recognised minority language in the United Arab Emirates.

How is the day observed? World Hindi Day is observed across the globe, with Indian embassies and cultural centers organising events such as seminars, competitions, and cultural programs. These activities aim to promote the Hindi language and Indian culture, leading ot cultural exchange and understanding among people from diverse linguistic backgrounds.

Top universities offering Hindi courses- Top universities worldwide, including London University, Tokyo University, Cornell University, Chicago University, and the University of Washington, offer Hindi courses, reflecting the growing interest in the language. Hindi has made its mark in the Oxford Dictionary, with various Indian words finding a place, showcasing the language's influence on global vocabulary.

Jan 10 observance different than Sep 14- Hindi Day on September 14 is majorly observed in India, while World Hindi Day on January 10 has a global reach. It brings together Hindi-speaking communities from different parts of the world, such as Nepal, Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, and many more.

Some lesser known facts related to Hindi language-

The first Hindi poem was written by the renowned poet Amir Khusro and the first book on the history of the Hindi language was authored by a French writer, Grasim de Taisi. In the year 1977, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee delivered a speech in Hindi at the United Nations, focusing on the language's international recognition. On January 26, 1950, Hindi was accorded the status of the primary language under Article 343 of the Parliament. Many Hindi words like 'Accha' and 'Surya Namaskar' have been included in the Oxford Dictionary. The first film in Hindi was Raja Harishchandra. The language Hindi got the status of official language in 1950. Over the years, Hindi has gained prominence beyond India, with Google introducing Hindi in its search engine in 2009. Hindi is spoken and understood in various countries, including Mauritius, the Philippines, Nepal, Fiji, Guyana, Suriname, Trinidad, Tibet, and Pakistan.