Hyderabad: World Day of the Deaf is commemorated on the last Sunday of September annually around the globe, with an aim to educate, enlighten, and uplift the lives of those with hearing impairments.

Statistics- In a world full of sound and conversation, over 70 million individuals grapple with partial or complete deafness. According to the World Federation of the Deaf, over 80% of these individuals reside in developing countries. Deafness, a form of disability, not only hampers auditory reception but often results in societal isolation and economic challenges.

According to the World Health Organization,

Over 1 billion young adults are at risk of permanent, avoidable hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices. An annual additional investment of less than US$ 1.40 per person is needed to scale up ear and hearing care services globally. Over a 10-year period, this promises a return of nearly US$ 16 for every US dollar invested.

Purpose- The major purpose to observe the day is to inculcate people that deafness is not a barrier to communication, rather it's a call to adapt. Through sign language and specialised training, deaf individuals can engage with the world. However, this necessitates effort and understanding not only from the deaf but also from their communities. "World Day of the Deaf" strives to spread awareness regarding deafness, encouraging empathy and active support within society.

History- The journey of "World Day of the Deaf" began in 1958 in Rome, Italy, initiated by the World Federation of the Deaf during their inaugural World Conference in 1951. The day was also recognised by the United Nations and the World Health Organization in 1959. Additionally, The International Week of the Deaf is also observed in this regard.

The cause took a groundbreaking development in 2018, when the international sign language was officially recognised.

Significance- The statistics suggest that recent years have seen a concerning surge in hearing loss cases globally. The World Health Organization reports that over a billion individuals face the risk of permanent hearing loss. In response, global entities, including the World Health Organization and the United Nations, alongside numerous health and social organisations, are uniting to combat this growing health crisis.

Theme- "World Day of the Deaf" 2023 is themed "Ear and hearing care for all". The theme itself signifies a collective commitment to fostering an inclusive and empathetic society where every voice—heard or signed—is valued.