Hyderabad: World Cotton Day, which is observed annually on October 7, is an effort to underscore the global significance of cotton and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of farmers, processors, researchers and businesses along the cotton value chain.

Theme: The theme for World Cotton Day 2023 has been kept "Making cotton fair and sustainable for all, from farm to fashion," emphasising fair trade practices and the importance of sustainable development.

History: The United Nations General Assembly officially designated October 7 as World Cotton Day, recognising the essential role cotton plays in international trade and development. The World Trade Organisation (WTO) hosted the first World Cotton Day on Octover 7, 2019, in collaboration with the Secretariats of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC).

Significance: Cotton stands as a global commodity cultivated in more than 75 countries across five continents and holds a vital position in worldwide trade. World Cotton Day focuses on the role of cotton in job creation and economic stability, especially in least-developed countries (LDCs) heavily reliant on cotton production. It advocates for sustainable trade policies and endeavours to enable developing nations to actively participate in all stages of the cotton value chain.

Gujarat leads in cotton production: Gujarat takes the lead with substantial cotton production, boasting a rich history dating back to the establishment of the country's first cloth mill in Bharuch state in 1843. Prior to independence, indigenous cotton saw a surge, fostering livelihood through khadi and household spinning using Charkha. The Indian Central Cotton Committee, operational since 1921, marked a turning point, rejuvenating the farming sector with enhanced research and export policies.