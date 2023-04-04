Gariaband (Chhattisgarh): In an unusual incident in Gariaband, a woman strangled her husband with a rolling pin and killed him due to his excessive alcohol consumption and violent behaviour. The incident came to light from the Kawardha region in Devbhog, where Sanat Sonwani, a teacher, was found unconscious on Monday night by his tenant. Sonwani was immediately rushed to the hospital but declared dead upon examination at the Community Health Center.

Police officials were alerted about the incident, while the woman and here children were nowhere to be seen. Police suspected foul play as there were marks on Sonwani's throat. Following an autopsy, the police started questioning Sheetal Sonwani, the wife of the deceased, who by then arrived but pretended to know nothing about her husband's death.

However during interrogation, she confessed to the crime. Sheetal told the police that her husband was a habitual drunkard and had a tendency to become violent after consuming alcohol. She mentioned that Sanat had been abusive towards her and had even beaten her in the past. Due to his violent behavior, she had sent their children to live with their grandparents.

"On the day of the incident, my husband arrived home drunk and started quarreling as usual. He had become violent and amid the physical struggle, I pinned him on the ground and strangled him with a rolling pin in the kitchen," the woman said. She claimed that the children were also scared of their father's behavior and had to be taken away from him.

Devbhog police station in-charge, Gautam Chand Gawde, commented on the case saying, "It is a tragic incident, and we are investigating the matter thoroughly. We have sent the body for post-mortem, and we will take the necessary action against the accused woman."

The incident has shocked the local community, with many expressing their concern over the rise of domestic violence and alcohol consumption in the area. The police have urged the public to seek help and support if they are facing similar issues and to avoid resorting to violence.