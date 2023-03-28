Pune: A shocking incident of a woman killing her four-year-old daughter in Pune came to light on Monday. The motive behind the murder has not been ascertained yet, while the police have taken cognizance of the matter and are probing the case from all angles. The gruesome crime was reported from Siddhivinayak Durvankur Society, Sasane Nagar, in Hadapsar locality of Pune. The accused woman stabbed her four-year-old daughter to death, sources said.

Hadapsar police have detained the accused woman identified as Kalpi and she is being interrogated. The grisly incident happened on Monday night. What led the woman to commit such a heinous crime was not clear. Police said the accused woman was staying with her daughter in a Pune locality. But a few days ago, the woman along with her daughter had moved to Siddhivinayak Durvankur Society in the Hadapsar area of Pune.

The accused woman has been in the bakery business. On Monday, the accused woman was supposed to vacate the house. So the house owner had gone there to take possession of the house. The owner of the house suspected some foul play when the accused woman refused to open the door. When the woman was pressurized, she allowed the owner and others inside the house.

Also read: Annoyed at power cuts at home, youth makes bomb threat call to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis; held

But they were shocked to find the body of the girl lying on a bed inside the house. The landlord and neighbors immediately informed the Hadapsar police. Upon receiving the information, Hadapsar police rushed to the spot and arrested the woman. Further probe into the incident has been going on. The house owner, neighbors, and others are still clueless about the killing.