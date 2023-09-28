WITH RISE IN DEMAND OF AIR TRAVEL MOCA TAKES MULTIPLE INITIAVES FOR WORKFORCE EXPANSION IN DGCA AAI AERA

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said that several initiatives have been taken to increase the workforce at various authorities with 114 posts out of newly created 416 already filled while the remaining will be filled in a phased manner. The expansion of the workforce is being viewed in response to the growing fleets of Indian airlines such as Indigo, Air India and others.

Besides the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), initiatives have been taken to increase the workforce at the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). At the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), which is an independent regulatory body tasked with overseeing the economic regulation of airports in the country, 24 out of 27 previously vacant positions here have now been filled, and five out of the 10 newly created positions have been occupied.