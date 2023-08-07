WITH CHINA ON MIND GOVT RAMPED UP BORDER INFRA BUT MYANMAR REMAINS A CHALLENGE SAYS JAISHANKAR

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the Modi-led government has significantly enhanced border infrastructure in the last nine years along the frontier with China.

In an interaction with a group of reporters here in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "Infrastructure push along the Northern border is going to determine India's response to national security challenges. He said that after 2014, the Indian military was able to counter the Chinese move better. Jaishankar further noted that talks with the Chinese side are on and the next meeting will happen soon, while adding, "We have arrived at some solution like Galwan, Pangong So. There has been some progress and diplomacy takes time".

"Chinese have developed infrastructure on their side. We had to develop our areas at one point. If we have to deploy our forces, it is because of infrastructure development", he added. The External Affairs Minister also said that the government is looking to conclude the coastal shipping agreement with Myanmar this year. Jaishankar, however, added that the Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law-and-order situation in the country.

“The border situation with Myanmar is challenging. Sittwe Port is operational, and we are hopeful to conclude the coastal shipping agreement this year. Myanmar Trilateral highway is a big challenge due to the law-and-order situation, we are engaging with Myanmar authorities to meet challenges,” he said.

The external affairs minister further said that India is boosting connectivity with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. It is pertinent to note that India is in talks with Bhutan for a rail link between that country and Assam. He added that Bhutan is keen to open up more places for tourists and that the rail link is advantageous for Assam as well

This is the first-ever railway connection between India and Bhutan and is expected to be completed by 2026. The Indian government will fund the 57 km railway link. Bhutan’s Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji said in April this year that the Bhutan government will first work on this project and then look at connecting other regions like Samtse, Phuentsholing, Nganglam, and Samdrupjongkhar.