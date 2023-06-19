Hyderabad: Leaders from the grand old party and allies send their wishes to Rahul Gandhi who celebrates his 53rd birthday on Monday and the event trends in top in microblogging website twitter with #HappyBirthdayRahulGandhi trending in politics category top.

Karnataka Pradesh Committee Chief and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar wished Gandhi a happy birthday. Sending warmest birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi. Your dedication and commitment to public service is truly inspiring. May this year bring you immense happiness, good health and more strength to bring positive change, Shivakumar wrote in twitter.

DMK MP Kanimozhi wrote: Birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi. Wishing him good health, joy, and success on his path of combating fascism, which brings great hope to our ongoing struggle to preserve India's diversity and restore an inclusive society.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also joined his sister Kanimozhi in greeting the Congress leader and took this an opportunity to reiterate opposition unity. Birthday greetings to dear brother Rahul Gandhi. We have a long journey ahead of us to save the democratic ethos of India. Let us march together, he wrote in the message.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said Rahul Gandhi is a beacon of light in these dark times, who dreams of a developed, safe and peace-loving India. Salute to his selfless struggle, his commitment to inclusivity, his progressive thought and his dedication for the poor and downtrodden. Wishing him the visionary of our times, a happy birthday! he said in his birthday message to the disqualified Lok Sabha MP.