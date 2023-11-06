New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the people of Mizoram to vote for his party and said it was his guarantee that their culture, language and traditions will be protected. Assembly polls will be held in Mizoram on Tuesday. Over 8.57 lakh voters of the state will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates amid tight security arrangements.

In a post on 'X', Gandhi said, "To my brothers and sisters of Mizoram, when you go out to vote tomorrow, vote for Congress." "We will protect your culture, language and traditions - That is my guarantee," he said and shared a video montage of his recent visit to Mizoram and also former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's recent video appeal to the people of the state to vote for the Congress.