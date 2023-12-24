WILL NOT TAKE BACK PADMA SHRI NEED TO GET JUSTICE BAJRANG PUNIA

New Delhi: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Sunday said that he will not take back Padma Shri. He added no award is bigger than the honour of sisters. Earlier in the day, the Union Sports Ministry suspended the newly elected body of WFI, former chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gave his first reaction to the verdict and said, "The elections were held in a democratic way on the direction of the Supreme Court and the body was formed. Now it's their (federation members) decision if they wish to talk to the government or take the legal course of action. I have nothing to do with this."

"Sanjay Singh is not my relative. The announcement to hold U-15 and U-20 nationals in Nandini Nagar was to ensure sports events should resume. It was held in Nandini Nagar because all federations stated that they wouldn't be able to make preparations for the tournament in four to five days. I have worked 12 years for the wrestlers. Time will tell if I have done justice. I have broken my ties with wrestling. Now decisions and talks with the government will be done by the elected people of the federation. I have retired from wrestling," Brij Bhushan added.