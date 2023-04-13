New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday evening in what is being viewed as efforts of unity by the opposition to counter BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Pawar's meeting comes days after his U-turn to JPC in Adani row. His meeting with Rahul comes amid Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's opposition unity bid in the national capital. Efforts by some opposition parties to forge an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party have begun over the past few days, with Nitish meeting Kharge and Rahul on Wednesday and Communist Party of India's D Raja on Thursday.

Aam Aadmi Pary leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too had met Kumar. who was accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM and RLD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Wednesday. Queried about his absence from Wednesday's meeting, Pawar, a stalwart of the opposition, said he was asked to join the meeting in Delhi but was unable to do so as he had work in Pune.

"We (opposition) will all cooperate and offer (each other) support," Pawar said. Pawar refused to answer questions on speculation about his party colleague Ajit Pawar joining the BJP. Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is at the centre of such speculation after he was unreachable for some time on April 7 and also due to his comments on the debate surrounding the university degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Agency inputs)

