WILL BRING ROHIT VEMULA ACT IF VOTED TO POWER IN 2024 SAYS CONGRESS

New Delhi The Congress on Friday said it will bring a Rohit Vemula Act to protect Dalit OBC and minority students from harassment in educational institutions if the party comes to power in 2024 “The students from marginalised communities face atrocities in higher education institutions The party is committed to bringing a Rohit Vemula Act to protect ST ST minority students in such institutions AICC general secretary incharge of Chhattisgarh Kumari Selja saidThe decision she said was taken at the partys Plenary Session at Chhattisgarhs Raipur in February The party has also set up a National Council for Social Justice for the purpose and will also go for a caste census if voted to power in 2024 Rohit Vemula a student of the University of Hyderabad died by suicide in 2016 after alleged harassment at the campus Later Rahul Gandhi visited the place and protested along with students Last year Rohits mother joined Rahul during his Bharat Jodo YatraAccording to Kumari Selja who is a Dalit leader “Rohit Vemulas death was a tragic case He was from a Dalit background and faced atrocities not only at his institution but the role of the Central government in the episode was not good “Our students are segregated and mentally harassed As a result they cant progress in life We will bring a law to protect them from such harassment They should also prosper and contribute to national development she saidAlso read Rohith Vemula s mother joins Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra extends solidarityCiting NCRB data the Congress leader alleged that atrocities against SC and ST had increased under the present government We will give effective implementation to the atrocities against SC ST Act Cases of atrocities are rising every year Under the Modi government crimes against Dalits and Adivasis have gone up In 2021 there were 50900 crimes committed against SCs showing a 32 per cent jump from 38670 in 2015 said Selja“Similarly there were 8802 crimes against STs in 2021 an increase of 34 per cent from 6568 in 2016 The victim in Hathras UP not only lost her life but also has not got justice with three of the four accused acquitted and no convictions for rape she said The Congress leader said that students from marginalised sections should get equal rights under the Constitution and alleged the BJP was continuously attacking Dr BR Ambedkar the architect of the Indian Constitution and was paying mere lip service to the welfare of the marginalised sections of society“The Dalits are bearing the brunt of the growing economic inequalities under this government Reservation has been reduced through the backdoor and schemes for the benefit of backward classes are being weakened Selja said Kumari Selja a former union minister reacted strongly to a query whether the party had earlier experimented by naming a Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of Punjab in 2021 and by electing another Dalit leader Mallikarjun Kharge as party president in 2022 “The Congress gave a chance to Channi in Punjab by making him the Chief Minister Kharge s election was not an experiment but he is the right person and Congress recognises the right persons she said