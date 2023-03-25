New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, in his maiden press conference after his disqualification from the Parliament, came down heavily on the media alleging that media have lost its independence and are being controlled by the ruling party.

The outburst of the senior congress leader came after one journalist questioned him about BJP’s allegation on Rahul Gandhi insulting the OBC (because he has been convicted of defaming Modi). The Congress leader furiously reacted retorting that the same question had been asked by the journalist from three different positions. “Is it your mandate? Did BJP send you to ask the same question again and again,” the congress leader said.

The former MP suggested that if the journalist wants to work for the BJP, he should at least do it discreetly. He advised the journalist to speak "thoda ghum gham se bolo" (with a bit of subtlety). He went on to say that next time at a press conference, the journalist should come with a BJP flag pinned on his chest. This would help Rahul answer him in the same way that he answers to the BJP. Rahul urged the journalist not to pretend to be a pressman and accused him of supporting the BJP. A few moments later, Rahul smirked and said, "Hawa nikal gayi", suggesting that the journalist has lost his confidence.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Parliament was a hot topic during the press conference. He stated that the fact that he had been disqualified did not bother him, and he would continue with his tapasya (spiritual practice) come what may. The disqualification came after a Surat court sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment for a speech he made at Karnataka's Kolar in 2019. In the speech, he asked why thieves like Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi, and Narendra Modi have the same surname in a political satire. The BJP accused him of attacking the entire Modi community, and a defamation plea was filed by a Gujarat MLA who took offense at Rahul Gandhi's statement at the rally.

During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi also mentioned his concerns about the media losing its independence and being controlled directly or indirectly by the ruling party. He had recently made a speech in London where he had talked about the "democracy in danger." The BJP had protested against the comment, which led to his disqualification.