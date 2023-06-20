WHY DOES RAHUL GANDHI SPEND SO MUCH TIME ABROAD MALVIYA TARGETS RAHUL ON HIS US TRIP SHROUDED IN MYSTERY

Hyderabad: On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi stepped into the United States for a five-day visit at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, the frequent foreign trip of his adversary and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is set to return to India on Tuesday from the US, is questioned by BJP leader Amit Malviya.

Soon after it became public that Rahul Gandhi is returning to India on Tuesday, Malviya lost no time to tweet with a question, "Why does Rahul Gandhi spend so much time abroad, especially with a large part of his trips being shrouded in mystery?"

Malviya brought more serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi whom he accused of holding clandestine meetings with foreign agencies and groups inimical to India’s interest. "Several reports on his clandestine meetings with foreign agencies and groups inimical to India’s interest raise further questions on the purpose of these visits…," Malviya wrote. Gandhi went to the US late last month for a six-day visit during which he interacted with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, tech executives and students. Rahul's return is just in time for the key opposition parties meet scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23. The meet that will be heralded by Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will see almost all opposition party leaders in attendance barring Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi are all set to attend the meeting which aims to form an strong opposition front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections against the BJP.