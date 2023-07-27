New Delhi: The war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders is going on in full throttle.

The bitter rivalry is on centre stage in and outside Parliament mainly over Manipur but also over a few other issues over which the Congress is cornering him. Congress on Thursday slammed the Centre over its reply in Parliament that no new Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) have been opened in the last five years, asking why does Prime Minister Narendra Modi lie so much?.

Taking a swipe at the government, the Congress tweeted, “PM Modi said in the US - Today a new IIT and a new IIM are being built in India every year. Now the government has told the Rajya Sabha that not a single new IIT and IIM has been built in the last 5 years. Why does PM Modi lie so much?”The Congress's remarks came after Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha said that at present, there are 23 IITs and 20 IIMs functioning in the country.“No New IIT or IIM has been opened in the last five years,” Sarkar said in a reply to a question.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi said INDIA does not care about the county. "With the label of INDIA, they want to cover up their old deeds, the deeds of UPA. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in India?...They had once given the slogan 'Indira is India, India is Indira.' At that time, they were uprooted by the people..These people of arrogance have done this again. They say 'UPA is India. India is UPA'. People will treat them the same once again...." (With agency inputs)