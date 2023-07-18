New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday hailed India for recording 93 per cent DPT3 coverage in 2022, surpassing the pre-pandemic all-time high of 91 per cent in 2019, and a rapid increase from 85 per cent recorded in 2021. The third dose of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus (DPT3) vaccines is used globally to assess vaccination rates.

The WHO and UNICEF estimates of national immunisation coverage for 2022, show that in WHO South-East Asia Region the coverage rate for DPT3, third dose of diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus vaccines, which is used globally to assess vaccination rates, recovered to pre-pandemic 91 per cent, a sharp increase from 82 per cent recorded in 2021. The region has also shown a six per cent improvement in coverage of the measles-containing vaccine in 2022 compared to 2021, moving from 86 per cent to 92 per cent.

“Every child deserves to be protected against life-threatening diseases with routine immunisation vaccines. The momentum built with impressive efforts and immunisation service recoveries must continue to benefit every child for a healthy and productive life,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia.

The number of zero-dose children, those that have not received even the first dose of the DPT vaccine halved from 4.6 million in 2021 to 2.3 million in 2022. Similarly, the number of partially vaccinated children, those that had received at least one dose of the DPT vaccine, but did not complete the primary series of three doses, reduced from 1.3 million in 2021 to 6,50,000 in 2022, a 50 per cent decline.

The region had the best immunisation recoveries among all WHO regions, which can be majorly attributed to efforts being made by India and Indonesia, Dr Singh said. Indonesia’s DPT3 coverage recovered to 85 per cent, the same as in 2019, but the country recorded one of the sharpest recoveries from 67 per cent in 2021. Bhutan with 98 per cent and Maldives with 99 per cent DPT3 coverage surpassed their pre-pandemic immunisation rates.

Bangladesh with 98 per cent and Thailand with 97 per cent have demonstrated consistency in routine immunisation coverage throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond. “While we draw lessons from the pandemic to strengthen capacities to respond to future health emergencies, we must learn from countries, which maintained their immunisation rates even while responding to a pandemic,” Dr Khetrapal Singh said.

Sri Lanka with 98 per cent coverage, Nepal with 90 per cent and Timor-Leste with 86 per cent are closer to pre-pandemic coverage of 99 per cent, 93 per cent and 90 per cent respectively. Myanmar with 71 percent DPT3 coverage in 2022, is far from pre-pandemic 90 percent coverage in 2019. “Much has been achieved, much needs to be done. While overall immunisation coverage levels are looking good, and the progress is encouraging, there remain variabilities in the coverage at sub-national levels in countries, especially in those with large population. The inequities in immunisation coverage leading to the accumulation of pockets of unvaccinated children pose the risk of outbreaks of measles, diphtheria and other vaccine-preventable diseases. These gaps must be closed,” Dr Singh said.