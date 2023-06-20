New Delhi: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has asked all member states including India to increase their surveillance and testing efforts after several medicines especially cough syrup have been found contaminated.

"To date this situation has impacted more than 20 products with two countries of origin (India and Indonesia) and more than 15 different manufacturers. All products are syrup-based (paracetamol syrup, cough syrup or vitamin syrup)," said Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesperson.

Of the total 20 contaminated syrups seven are manufactured in India including four by Haryana-based Maidan Pharmaceutical, two by Noida-based Marion Biotech and one by Punjab-based QP Pharmachem. Christian said that the recent spate of contaminated medicines began with reports in July -October 2022 in The Gambia with subsequent reports in Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Micronesia and The Marshall Islands.

WHO issued medical product alerts once contaminated products are found anywhere. "WHO issues such alerts when it has sufficient evidence to demonstrate that a product is contaminated. This is determined by product analysis by the impacted country, the manufacturing country or the manufacturer," Christian said. WHO take all reports of substandard and falsified medical products very seriously, he said.

Also read: WHO cautions on use of ChatGPT, Bard in healthcare

"WHO reaches out to all member states through our network of country focal points. We provide any advice and or technical assistance if needed. Often regulatory authorities are specifically contacted for their expertise in conducting testing of suspected products," Christian said.

Sources in the government said that the global health watchdog in a recent communication suggested being more vigilant regarding the products meant for export. On April, 26, WHO issued a medical product alert referring to the Guaifenesin syrup TG syrup produced by QP Pharmachem Ltd (Punjab) and marketed by Trillium Pharma (Haryana).

WHO analysis found that the product contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. "Our investigation in this connection is going on and once it is done we will send the report to the WHO," sources said. Notably, earlier India informed WHO that the exported medicines are thoroughly checked by the drug regulator.

The government in a notification last month has said that cough syrups with a 'certificate of analysis' issued by central or regional drug testing laboratories or by the NABL-accredited state testing laboratories will be allowed to export. The WHO issued the first medical product alert after four Indian products identified in the Gambia in September last year were found contaminated.

Manufactured by Haryana's Maiden Pharmaceutical Limited, the four products were Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Cough Syrup.