Hyderabad: In a shocking and unprecedented development that has sent shockwaves throughout the diplomatic circles, a Qatar court on October 26, delivered a verdict sentencing eight former officers of the Indian Navy to death for their alleged involvement in espionage activities. India has expressed deep shock and concern over the verdict and has pledged to explore all available legal options in this case.

The eight Indian nationals, who have been in solitary confinement since their arrest in August 2022, had previously served distinguished careers in the Indian Navy, with some receiving high honours for their contributions.

The eight individuals at the centre of this case are Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar. Each of them had dedicated up to 20 years to their service in the Indian Navy, occupying significant roles, including that of instructors within the force.

One notable figure among them is Commander Purnendu Tiwari, who received the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman in 2019, the highest honour conferred on overseas Indians. At the time, the Indian Embassy in Doha acknowledged Commander Tiwari's contributions to enhancing India's international image.

These former Navy officers were employed by a private firm known as Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, which offered training and other services to Qatar's armed forces. The company, owned by retired Royal Oman Air Force squadron leader Khamis al-Ajmi, was involved in a wide range of projects, including a sensitive endeavour concerning Italian technology-based midget submarines with stealth characteristics. However, in May, Al Dahra Global closed its operations in Doha, and the Indian employees returned to their home country.

The circumstances leading to the arrest of these individuals are clouded in secrecy. They were detained by Qatar's intelligence agency on August 30, 2022, and as of now, neither the Qatari authorities nor the Indian government have made the specific charges against these former Navy officers public.

According to unofficial reports, the allegations against them centre on espionage activities. The charges were formally filed on March 25, and they are being tried under Qatari law. Their requests for bail had been denied on multiple occasions, culminating in the recent death penalty verdict issued by the Court of First Instance in Qatar on October 26.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reacted strongly to the verdict, expressing profound shock and concern over the death sentences. The MEA is now awaiting the release of the detailed judgment while actively exploring all possible legal avenues to address the case. The Indian government has also remained in close contact with the families of the accused and their legal representation, emphasizing its commitment to providing consular and legal assistance throughout the proceedings.

In a statement, the MEA reiterated the significance of the case, saying, "We attach high importance to this case and have been following it closely. We will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also take up the verdict with Qatari authorities."