WHEN MANIPUR WAS BURNING PM MODI PAYING A VISIT TO US ALLEGES CHIDAMBARAM

Hyderabad: Opposition leaders, including Congress, have trained their guns on the BJP government at the Centre for not resolving the Manipur issue, which was reeling under violence. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram alleged that the Prime Minister left the people of Manipur in the lurch and he is leaving for the US tour.

Taking an indirect dig at the PM, the senior Congress leader tweeted, "Hon'ble Prime Minister is too busy to find the time to visit Manipur I have a practical suggestion: the PM's special aircraft can make an unscheduled stop at Imphal on the way to Washington giving the Hon'ble PM an opportunity to 'visit' Manipur That way, he can effectively silence all the opposition to him."

After Chidambaram, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, too, joined the bandwagon, and tweeted, "Among Christians in Kerala, there is mounting disquiet about the Prime Minister’s silence on the violence in Manipur. The nation expects its head of government to stand up for what’s right. The silence & inaction are bewildering," tweeted

It may be recalled that former Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh questioned the PM's silence over the violence-hit northeastern state. He said, "The Prime Minister did not come out with even a single statement. We are compelled to ask if Manipur is in India or not. The Prime Minister did not bother to even tweet it," said Singh.

Senior Congress leader and former Unison Minister Jairam Ramesh criticised PM Modi for not issuing a single statement expressing concern over the Manipur violence. He compared Modi with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee."It was on June 18, 2001, when Manipur was burning over the Naga peace process. At least 14 people died in the violence. However, within the next six days, Prime Minister met a party delegation from Manipur and brought normalcy to the State. But, it's over eight days, and the 10-party delegation from Manipur is seeking an appointment from the Prime Minister in Delhi and they are still waiting," he pointed out.