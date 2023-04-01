Howrah: The West Bengal government Friday imposed Section 144 of CrPC and also suspended internet service till Saturday 2 am following reports of fresh incidents of stone pelting in Howrah. "In Howrah, Shibpur, Santragachi, Dasnagar, Salkia, Malipanchghora, and Jagacha areas prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed till April 1, 2023," orders issued by District Magistrate Mukta Arya read.

The Howrah DM had issued notice to telecom, internet, and cable service providers to restrict provocative messages and videos. "The public emergency continues in view of the blockade of roads, rails, and other transport in different parts of the district which requires immediate action and speedy for maintenance of public peace and tranquillity," the order read.

The West Bengal government ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the violence. A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID, Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also earlier spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.

Also read: Section 144 imposed in Bihar's Sasaram as violence breaks out after Ram Navami procession

Shah also dialled state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar who sought an National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence. The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking an NIA probe.

Earlier on Thursday, several vehicles were torched as a ruckus erupted during a Ram Navami procession. Several policemen were deployed in the area to maintain law and order even as a police team conducted a flag march following the incident. The development comes even as West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Ram Navami peacefully and refrain from any kind of violence while taking out processions.

"I want to request those who are taking out Ram Navami procession, please do but do it peacefully. Kindly avoid Muslim areas as Ramzan is going on. Celebrate peacefully but don't try to create violence. Don't get provoked. Some BJP leaders are saying they will move with swords and knives during the procession. I say criminal offence is an offence," ANI quoted CM Mamata Banerjee as saying. (With Agency inputs)