Malda: The chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR), Sudeshna Roy, filed a police complaint against the chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanungo. Sudeshna Roy, who was in Gajole on Saturday, said that she will also talk to Governor CV Ananda Bose over Priyank's adamant behaviour. While Priyank Kanungo alleged that he was assaulted by the police, on Friday, when he visited the Tiljala locality of Kolkata in connection with a probe.

The State Commission chairperson blamed National Commission chairperson Priyank Kanungo and member-secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh for not allowing her to meet the gang-rape victim on Saturday morning. When the State Commission members left the Tiljala village, two members belonging to the National Commission spoke to the victim as well as her family members.

"The child has been confined in the house since morning. Two members of the National Commission had come here with a large number of people. When we arrived, there was no one. Members of the National Commission brought politicians with them. The BJP MLA also entered the victim's house with them. But, the National Commission members did not allow me to stay in the house with them," alleged Sudeshna Roy, chairperson of the State Commission.

"My question is, how can a political figure stay there if I am not allowed to stay? Despite being the chairperson of the State Commission. According to the Supreme Court instructions the National and State Commissions can investigate any incident together. Hence, I came to meet the victim. But, Priyank Kanungo kept inciting the villagers against me,” Sudeshna Roy alleged while leaving the village.