WEST BENGAL BIHAR RAJASTHAN PUNJAB DEPRIVING OBCS OF RESERVATION IN JOBS NADDA

Shimla BJP chief J P Nadda on Tuesday claimed the governments of West Bengal Rajasthan Bihar and Punjab were depriving OBC communities of reservation in jobs and accused Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee of favouring Muslims Addressing a press conference in Bilaspur Nadda said these nonBJPruled states are discriminating against the other backward classes OBCs as there is a gap in their preaching and practice In an apparent reference to Bihar he said they launched a caste census but deprived the OBC communities of their rights Citing the National Commission for Backward Classes NCBC the BJP chief said The states of West Bengal Bihar Rajasthan and Punjab who claim to be benefactors of OBCs are violating their right of reservation in jobsLashing out at West Bengal chief minister Banerjee Nadda said that 915 per cent people who got the benefit of reservation in the state are Muslims while the other backward classes were deprived of it As man any as 179 castes were included in the OBC list out of which 118 castes are of Muslim community and attempts are being made to give OBC certificates to infiltrators from Bangladesh and Rohingyas he allegedNadda claimed that in 2011 there were 108 OBC communities which included 53 Muslim and 55 Hindu communities but after addition of 71 new castes the number of Muslim OBCs shot to 118 Similarly in Punjab the quota for OBCs is 25 per cent but only 12 per cent OBC communities are getting reservation benefit while in Rajasthan seven districts have been declared as tribal districts with no reservation for OBCs he said and urged the NCBC to take necessary actionThe remarks by Nadda comes days after NCBC chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir alleged appeasement politics in granting OBC status to communities in West Bengal and said the state government should fix the discrepancy at the earliest Addressing the media in New Delhi on June 8 Ahir said out 179 OBC castes in West Bengal 118 of them belonged to the Muslim community Appeasement politics is behind granting OBC status to so many Muslim castes the NCBC chief saidAhir also said that OBC reservations were not being implemented correctly in Rajasthan Punjab and Bihar Earlier the BJP launched a Tiffin drive to discuss achievements of the Modi government during which party workers of Jhandutta constituency brought their own lunch boxes and discussed the nine years of Modi government over community lunch BJP chief Nadda who was present on the occasion said that such meetings would be held in all assembly constituencies in Himachal PradeshInteracting with the workers Nadda said that 1121 lakh MT of foodgrains were distributed among 80 crore people to ensure food security while farmers are being provided Rs 6000 in three instalments PTI