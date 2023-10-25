Hyderabad: In its latest weather update relating to the Cyclonic Storm Hamoon, India's weather office said the storm which is closing in on coastal Bangladesh, lay centered at 0530 hours IST of 25th Oct about 40 km east-southeast of Chittagong (Bangladesh).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the storm will further move northeastwards and is projected to weaken into a deep depression during next six hrs and further into a depression during subsequent six hrs. The next bulletin from the India weather office will be issued at around 11.30 am.

Rainfall- As per the latest bulletin released at 8 am, Wednesday, the rainfall warning for Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura and south Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall at many places.

It predicted heavy rainfall over Mizoram on Wednesday and light to moderate rainfall over Mizoram and Tripura on Thursday, October 26, while forecasting light to moderate rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur and east Arunachal Pradesh on both these days.

Winds-Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph which is prevailing at present is likely to decrease gradually becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by noon today and would decrease thereafter, in northeast Bay of Bengal, the weather bulletin said.

In northwest Bay of Bengal, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is prevailing and likely to continue during next six hours before it dips further. Adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal has been facing squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph and is likely to drop after six hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is likely to prevail over Mizoram and Tripura and Strong wind speed reaching 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph over south Assam & Manipur on Wednesday.

Sea conditions- High sea conditions is witnessed in northeast Bay of Bengal and along and off Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coasts and it will change to very rough and to rough later in the day. In northwest Bay of Bengal, rough sea conditions are prevailing and likely to continue during next six hours. Adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal is experiencing very rough to rough sea condition and is likely to become rough during next six hours and improve further thereafter.