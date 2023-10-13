WE COULD HEAR BARRAGE OF SIRENS AND SOUND OF IRON DOME INDIAN STUDENTS SHARES THEIR ORDEAL ON THEIR RETURN FROM ISRAEL

New Delhi: The first flight under 'Operation Ajay' carrying 212 Indians, who were stranded in Israel due to the ongoing war with Hamas, landed in New Delhi on Friday morning. The passengers were chosen on a "first come first serve" basis after the Indian embassy there launched a drive for all Indians to register at the mission's database.

Sharing his traumatic ordeal of what they had seen in the last few days, Shrutarshi Paul, who is doing Post-Doctoral research at Ben-Gurion University located in Beersheva said, "We woke up to the sounds of the barrage of air sirens one after another and we could also hear the sound of Iron Dome."

"Beersheva is 75 km far from the Gaza Strip. After the barrage of sirens, we all took shelter in bunkers. We all started getting messages about the infiltration that was happening and the massacre that followed. We all were shocked and terrified. The first day of the war was extremely terrifying. But, we all followed the protocols and the army there handled the situation very well, he said.

On the swift response from the Indian Embassy there, he said, "We started e-mailing the embassy. They replied promptly. A draft list was prepared and whosoever wanted to return was allowed. The quick response from the embassy was a big relief."

Similarly, Sauparna Ghosh, who is an upcoming PhD student from the same University sharing his experience said, "I went there on October 2 for the new semester, which was scheduled to be started on October 15. I was in my dorm on the day of October 7 when the first rockets were launched from Gaza to Israel. The area was safe for us. Many shelters were there at the university dormitory and nearby areas. The condition in that particular area is not that bad, but there was fear and anxiety. The main threat was infiltration at that time. But after 48 hours, it became more safe for us. The embassy helped us in a swift manner and we landed safely in New Delhi."