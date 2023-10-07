Sonipat: Delhi may face water crisis as a portion of the Western Yamuna Link Canal broke in Barwasni village in Sonipat on Saturday. Officials said they were yet to ascertain the reasons behind the disruption.

Following which, hundreds of acres of crops on several fields of Barwasni village in Sonipat were submerged. After getting information about the incident, officials of the state irrigation department reached the spot and started working on war footing to take stock of the situation. Officials apprehended that some mischievous elements damaged a portion of the canal, which was mended two months back.

The canal is a major channel carrying Yamuna water from Haryana to Delhi. The breach may lead to water crisis in Delhi. The reason as to why the disruption occurred is not known. Two months ago, the canal was damaged at the same spot and was later repaired. Work has been started on war footing for restoration of the canal. Investigation has been ordered into the matter.

Irrigation department official Gulshan Kumar said that the Western Yamuna Link Canal was damaged near Barwasni village. "The breach has occurred at the same spot where it was damaged two months back. Involvement of mischievous elements is being apprehended," he said. Work is on to address the problem and restore the situation.