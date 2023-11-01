New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will continue hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the electoral bonds scheme. The bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra, is hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Centre's electoral bonds scheme as a source of political funding.

While hearing the petitions on Tuesday, the apex court said that it would pursue details of donations to political parties through the electoral bond route. During the hearing, the five-judge Constitution Bench asked the Election Commission to keep ready for its perusal and the details of electoral bond funding of political parties as per the Supreme Court's interim order of April 12, 2019.

Kapil Sibal, representing one of the petitioners, argued that the electoral bonds scheme was only meant to make political parties richer. He told the Supreme Court that funding through electoral bonds is not restricted to elections, as there are no spending rules involved in funding of political parties through the electoral bond scheme.

Sibal contended before a five-judge constitution bench citing drawbacks of donations via the electoral bond scheme received by the political parties through the corporate sector.