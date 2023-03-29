Watch: Bear loses fight to tiger at Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): A video of bear tiger fight has caught the attention of tourists visiting Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park recently. In the end, the tiger managed to beat bear and kill it. The video was captured by the guides and tourists while being on a safari to the Dhela tourism zone of the national park.

Speaking about the incident, Director of Corbett Park, Dheeraj Pandey said, "A video of a tiger fighting a bear has surfaced. The bear in the video has died. These kinds of incidents are common. The video captured by the guide has stoked the interest of wildlife enthusiasts."

"The incident has come to light since the fight broke out in front of the visiting tourists. In the wild, animals fight among themselves. It is the law of nature which we cannot break. Still... for tourists, these kind of incidents are once in a life-time opportunity they get to witness in person. It is a different kind of experience," the senior forest official said.

Safari guide Sanjay Chhimwal who was witness to the tiger - bear fight said these kinds of incidents are rarely captured and witnessed by the tourists. The fight between the two wild beats went on despite the screams by tourists witnessing it, Chhimwal added. After the video surfaced on the internet, the netizens have been awestruck by the visuals and have also shared the video actively.

India accounts for nearly 70 percent of the world’s total tiger population. The Jim Corbett National Park has reported the highest tiger density with 14 tigers per 100 sq km. According to a report released by the Union Environment Department, Corbett Tiger Reserve has the highest tiger numbers with 252 inside the reserve and 266 using the reserve.