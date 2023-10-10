VIVO PMLA CASE DELHI COURT SENDS FOUR ACCUSED TO 3 DAY ED CUSTODY

New Delhi: A court here Tuesday sent four persons, including the managing director of Lava International mobile company and a Chinese national, to three-day Enforcement Directorate custody in a money-laundering case against Chinese smartphone-maker Vivo.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala passed the order on an application moved by the ED, who arrested the four earlier in the day. They four arrested were identified as Hari Om Rai, the MD of Lava International company, Chinese national Guangwen alias Andrew Kuang, and Chartered Accountants Nitin Garg and Rajan Malik.

"I am of the considered opinion that the custody remand of the accused persons Hari Om Rai, Nitin Garg, Rajan Malik and Guangwen Kuang is necessary. Accused persons are accordingly remanded to ED custody till October 13," the judge said. The application was opposed by Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused, who claimed the allegation were false and that the ED lacked evidence.