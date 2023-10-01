VISTARA STARTS DIRECT FLIGHT FROM DELHI TO MALE

New Delhi: Vistara on Sunday started direct flights from the national capital to Maldives' capital Male, and Air India announced that it will commence non-stop services between Kochi and Doha from October 23. Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

"In addition to the 7x weekly service between Mumbai and Male, which has been getting very good response since its launch in March 2021, we are pleased to introduce our second route connecting this exquisite beach destination with Delhi," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release. In a separate release, Air India said it would start a daily non-stop service from Kochi to Doha from October 23.