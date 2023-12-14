VISITORS PASSES OFTEN FACILITATED ON GOODWILL PROBE WILL BRING OUT ALL ASPECTS PRALHAD JOSHI

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the ongoing probe into the security breach in Lok Sabha will bring out all the details, amid the opposition's demand of action against BJP MP Prathap Simha for facilitating the entry passes for two persons who jumped into the chamber.

Joshi, however, noted that such passes are facilitated by MPs often on "goodwill". "The probe will bring out everything. Why they (opposition) are making so much noises before it," he told reporters when asked about the demand of action against the Mysuru MP. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting with some ministers in Parliament complex underlined the sensitivity of the issue of security breach and advised his ministerial colleagues to not engage in any political squabbling with opposition leaders over the matter.