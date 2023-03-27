Viral video: Man being thrashed with shaved head, garland of shoes and face smeared with ink

Meerut (UP): The Uttar Pradesh Police swung into action after a video of a man being brutally thrashed by a group of people surfaced. In the viral video, the victim's hands are seen tied as a man shaves his head. The victim in the video is then seen wearing a garland of shoes and the mob put black ink on his face. The victim alleged that he had contacted Brahmapuri station but was not helped. He then reached the SSP office on Monday and plead for justice.

The victim, in the complaint, alleged that Ravi, Sonu and Ajay, the three neighbors forcibly entered his brother-in-law's house and were arguing with his sister. The victim intervened and tried to defend his sister but the three neighbors started to thrash and humiliate him in public. CO Brahmapuri Sucheta Singh said that the police are taking the matter seriously and whoever can be identified from the viral video, will be punished.

Subsequently, Brahmpuri police station in-charge Vishnu Kaushik said that the police have launched a thorough probe into the matter and strict action will be taken against the culprits. The police are also questioning the victim as well as the locals to determine the reason for the action. The video has been widely circulated on the internet however ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the video.

In a separate incident from earlier this month, tourists created a ruckus in Kullu's Manikaran, a popular tourist and religious destination. The tourists pelted stones at residences and vehicles breaking their glasses. Engaged in hooliganism, the tourists carrying flags also thrashed people coming on their way.

The tourists also forcefully entered an eatery at night and assaulted people there. According to police officials, a search is on to nab the accused tourists. According to eyewitnesses, tourists who is believed to have come from Punjab started screaming at the dead of the night.