VILLAGERS MISTOOK BROTHER SISTER AS COUPLE ASSAULT YOUTH IN MPS KHANDWA

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A group of villagers in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, mercilessly beat up a youth Biharilal, 21, suspecting him to be an outsider and talking to a woman. But, the duo, Biharlilal and Kalawati, are brother and sister. The victim kept on praying to the villagers not to beat him, but his request went unheeded. Even his sister's husband confirmed over the phone that the victim is the brother of his wife Kalawati. He told villagers not to beat Biharilal. But, they (villagers) assaulted the victim as well enquired about him for at least an hour.

The shocking incident took place at Bamanda village under the Piplaud police station area in the district. On April 3, a 21-year-old youth Biharilal hailing from Jharikheda village had come to meet his cousin sister Kalawati at Bamanda village. The youth was sitting on a cot on the courtyard of the house. Kalawati went inside the house to fetch a glass of water. Both sitting close to each other were discussing the well-being of their relatives.

In the meantime, Ramdas, Dayaram and Ishwar alias Hannu, along with some villagers came to the spot, and fired a volley of questions to him (Biharilal). Why both were sitting closer to each other? The youth was asked to explain his relationship with the woman with whom he was talking. Kalawati also told the villagers that he is her brother. She appealed to the crowd to have mercy on him. But, her efforts went in vain.

DSP, headquarters, Anil Chauhan, said, "An FIR has been registered against three persons on Thursday at Piplaud police station based on a complaint lodged by the youth. When the youth went to meet his cousin sister at Bamanda village, the accused doubted his credentials. The incident happened when the woman's husband was not present in the house. Not knowing the blood relations between the duo, the youth was assaulted by villagers."