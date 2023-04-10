VIDEO OF RIGHT WING LEADER RAUNAK THAKUR BRANDISHING SWORD CUTTING CAKE ON CARS BONNET GOES VIRAL

Right-wing leader Raunak Thakur standing on the roof of his car in Agra

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): A viral video of a self-styled right-wing leader has surfaced in Agra city wherein he is purportedly brandishing a sword. In the video, he was seen cutting cakes kept on the bonnet of his car. The right-wing leader, Raunak Thakur, was found sitting on the bonnet of his car. Thakur was also carrying a sword in his hand. A passerby uploaded a video on social media. Police taking cognisance of the video footage registered an FIR against Raunak Thakur. The viral video appearing on social media belongs to the Arjun Nagar locality in front of Agra Airport. The video is in circulation since Sunday.

In the video, Thakur can be seen climbing the roof of his car whose vehicle is parked in the middle of the road. He was also brandishing his sword as well as extending greetings to people. The self-styled right-wing leader is stated to be the office-bearer of the Adhikar Sena Party. The party has been floated by a retired IPS officer. Earlier, police had registered an FIR against Thakur's close associate Sanjay Jat and others for implicating people in cow slaughter incidents.

Advocate Deepak Babu hailing from Agra city tweeted the 52-second video to senior police officers, including the DGP of Uttar Pradesh. Taking serious note of the incident, the Agra city DCP, Vikas Kumar, issued instructions to Shahganj police station inspector Jitendra Kumar to take action in the matter. Inspector Jitendra Kumar said that based on the viral video, a case has been registered against Raunak Thakur. The right-wing leader Raunak Thakur to draw media attention, adopt such tactics. Several cases have been registered against him in different police stations in the city. A case was registered against him at Sikandra police station for torching the house of a youth belonging to a particular community.