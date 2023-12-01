New Delhi: The Congress is going to win four out of five states barring Mizoram and will defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Congress Working Committee member Syed Naseer Hussain claimed on Friday.

The results for the five states will be out on Dec 3.

“Our internal assessment is that we are winning four states Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. We had a direct fight with the BJP in three states and in Telangana we fought both the ruling BRS and its ally BJP. So, we are defeating the BJP in four states. In Mizoram, a regional party is expected to gain and the BJP is a marginal player there,” Congress Working Committee member Syed Naseer Hussain told this channel.

“We have seen the various exit polls showing different estimates in the states. Sometimes they are right and sometimes wrong so we can’t give much credence to the exit polls. Even if we take the exit polls into account, we are clearly winning Telangana and Chhattisgarh and will form a government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. We have our own internal surveys and feedback. The same has been shared with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge,” he said.

According to the CWC member, “victory in four states will certainly add to the Congress’ confidence and set the tone for the 2024 national elections.”

“See, though these were state elections a lot of national issues like faulty GST, Chinese border incursions, terrorism, price rise and unemployment too were mentioned during assembly elections along with local matters. The people have responded to all the issues beyond the state maters. A win for the Congress in the states will certainly boost the opposition alliance INDIA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We are committed to take the allies along and we believe that the 2024 poll battle is going to between two broad alliances the NDA and the INDIA. We are fighting to safeguard democracy in the country and the regional parties have joined hands with us for that purpose,” said Hussain.

According to the CWC member, the important takeaway of the state polls is that the Congress focus on inclusive development and the role of the welfare state had been appreciated by the voters.

“We talked about the development of every section of society and we showed that the state cannot abdicate its responsibility to provide relief to people suffering from high price rise, joblessness, reduced incomes and increased cost of living. The wealth of the nation can’t be allowed to get concentrated in the hands of a few rich people. The Congress development model has been liked by the voters and we will follow the same for the national poll,” said Hussian.

According to the Rajya Sabha MP, the Congress will work along with the allies during the coming winter session of Parliament starting Dec 4 and list the issues it wants to raise.