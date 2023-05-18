Imphal (Manipur): In a step towards normalcy in Manipur, around 100 vehicles were allowed in the northeastern state on Tuesday and Wednesday after a prolonged period of violence in the state. The Indian Army said in a statement that security forces have remained committed to restore normalcy. The commencement of movement of the vehicles on NH 37 is another step towards normalcy in Manipur, it added.

Earlier on Monday, a convoy of 28 vehicles including trucks, fuel tankers, JCB carrying rice, sugar, pulses and fuel moved under the escort of CRPF and Manipur Police from Noney to Imphal, the Indian Army further said.

Amid the ongoing tensions in Manipur, supplies to the Imphal Valley were cut off due to roadblocks and consequent fear among transporters. Hence the state of essential supplies in the state was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels. The Indian Army and the Assam Rifles thereby stepped in to assure protection to vehicles carrying essential goods from the state capital, the Indian Army said.

Prophylactic domination of the area was provided by Assam Rifles to ensure safe passage to the convoy which reached Imphal safely by afternoon. In addition, monitoring was also ensured through unmanned aerial vehicles, the Army further stated.

More than 50 people have been killed in violent clashes between tribals living in the Manipur hills and the majority Meitei community residing in the Imphal Valley over the latter's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status earlier this month.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday asked the state government to file a fresh status report on measures taken for security and relief and rehabilitation of the violence-hit people. Earlier, the top court had expressed concern over the huge loss of life and property in the state and asked the Centre and the Manipur government to step up relief and rehabilitation efforts for those hit by ethnic violence in the north-eastern state.