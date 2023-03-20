Coimbatore: The theme of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World Is One Family) is apt for India's presidency of G20 as it has been following the concept for ages, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said on Monday. Addressing the 'G20 Young Ambassador Summit 2023' at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology here as the chief guest of the programme, Ravi said the theme of the yearlong presidency of the grouping envisages "one earth, one family and one future".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not see India in different geographies, but as one family as the various welfare schemes being implemented in the last nine years, including the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, were meant for all and not for any particular religion and caste, he pointed out.

Contending that over the last 70 years, policies and schemes were shaped following the legacy of the British Raj, the Governor said that since Modi came to power, the Centre has rolled out programmes for the development of the entire nation. He cited data stating that only 500 startups had been set up prior to 2014, and that the count has now gone up to over one lakh startups in the last nine years.

"India's way of seeing the country as one family will be invaluable in its G20 Presidency," Ravi said, adding the maxim of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is not a political slogan but a concept running in India's DNA. He said affluent Western nations developed vaccines for Covid-19 and adopted "vaccine nationalism" but India realised the needs of different countries and manufactured vaccines considering the entire world as one family.

Ravi exhorted the youth to create the space given at the G20 summit for contributing to the future and asked the delegates to create a network and interact periodically to enhance their career prospects. The Governor urged them to come up with recommendations that can fulfil their dreams and present it before G20, and influence the leaders of the grouping to bring to fruition the proposals.

"The G20 is a powerful group. It can change the destiny of the world. G20 has far more potential to transform than other body in the world," Ravi said. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, and Fisheries L Murugan along with G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant took part in the event. (PTI)