Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): The cleaning of 'Wazukhana' in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, which was sealed for nearly two years after a 'Shivlinga' was allegedly found there has begun on Saturday under strict security arrangements by the district officials. Sources said that the cleaning workers were checked with their identities before entering the Mosque.

According to sources, the 26-member team, which includes sanitation workers from the Hindu and Muslim parties as well as the Municipal Corporation, reached the premises at 9 am on Saturday to start the cleaning process. The workers have been instructed to clean the area with special care.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday passed an order allowing the cleaning of the Wazukhana after hearing an application filed by Hindu women petitioners seeking directions for cleaning the entire area of Wazukhana.

Sudhir Tripathi, a Hindu side advocate said "We had demanded in the Supreme Court that the Wazukhana, which had become very dirty, should be cleaned. The order came on January 16, so today it is being cleaned. People from both sides will be present even today. The entire work will be done under the supervision of the District Magistrate."

Earlier, a meeting was held under the leadership of the District Magistrate along with people of Hindu and Muslim sides in Varanasi on Thursday regarding the cleaning. "

Cleaning of Wazukhana was ordered by the court. Talks have been held with both parties in that regard. Its cleaning will start from January 20," the DM said. Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi, an Advocate of the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Shringar Gauri case told ANI that both sides have talked peacefully in the meeting.

"The meeting was held regarding the cleaning of the Wazukhana. Both sides have talked peacefully. The court has ordered the DM to clean up. The Muslim side and we along with district officials were also present in the meetings," he said.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the area of 'wazukhana' shall be cleaned under the supervision of district administration Varanasi, having regard to the previous orders of the apex court. Gyanvapi mosque management committee said it supports cleaning of the water tank, which has remained sealed on apex court's orders for nearly two years.