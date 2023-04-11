UTTARAKHAND CASE REGISTERED AGAINST COMEDIAN YASH RATHI FOR REMARKS ON LORD SHRI RAM

Dehradun: A complaint has been lodged against comedian Yash Rathi for making objectionable remarks about Lord Shri Ram at a function in Dehradun. Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by president of Bhairav ​​Vahini Sagar Jaiswal. The case was registered against comedian Yash Rathi with the Prem Nagar police station.

Comedian Rathi had made objectionable remarks about Lord Shri Ram during a programme organised at Sheela Farm located at Nanda's Chowki on April 8. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media. Several Hindu and social organisations took strong exception to Rathi's remarks. Besides, the president of Bhairav ​​Vahini Sagar Jaiswal also took serious note of the matter.

Sagar Jaiswal, president of Bhairav ​​Vani, while lodging the complaint with Prem Nagar police station in Dehradun told police that "An event was organised on April 8. The name of the programme was 'Youth for You'. The function was held at Sheela Farm located at Nanda Ki Chowki. During the programme, comedian Yash Rathi spoke about Lord Shri Ram, which was not in a good taste."

The video of his remarks was uploaded on social media. Comedian Yash Rathi's remarks on Lord Shri Ram hurt the religious sentiments of the people, said Jaiswal. City Superintendent of Police (SP) Sarita Dobhal said, "Based on Sagar Jaiswal's complaint, a case has been registered against Yash Rathi with Prem Nagar police station. Police are probing the matter. The accused will be taken into custody soon."On Monday, people belonging to various Hindu Organisations staged a dharna in front of the Prem Nagar police station demanding strict action against the accused.