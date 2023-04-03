Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): The Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday arrested Dr Akhlaq, the brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in connection with advocate Umesh Pal's murder case. Akhlaq, the brother-in-law of jailed MP Atiq Ahmed, was taken into custody by the STF for questioning.

Akhlaque was arrested by the STF for providing shelter to shooter Guddu in his house. Shooter Guddu is on the run after gunning down advocate Umesh Pal in Prayagraj, recently. Akhlaque was also aiding shooter Guddu and his associates with cash and other support. The video footage on social media has been making rounds wherein Akhlaq was found welcoming shooter Guddu into his house. Akhlaq was also seen hugging the accused Guddu. The video footage was stated to be of March 5 when accused Guddu visited Akhlaq's house in Meerut.

Also read: Another Atiq Ahmed aide faces 'bulldozer action' Thursday in Umesh Pal murder

Police sources said that several police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused in Umesh Pal's murder case. Raids are being conducted in several localities of Prayagraj to trace the accused. On Sunday with the surfacing of a video on social media, the STF arrested Akhlaq. Dr Akhlaque is posted at Bhavanpur Community Health Centre in Meerut. He was visiting the jail regularly to see incarcerated MP Atiq Ahmed. The CCTV camera installed at Akhlaq's house also captured the images of gangster Atiq's son Asad as well as Guddu, who were taking refuge in his (Akhlaq)'s house after killing advocate Umesh Pal.

Advocate Umesh Pal was the witness in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Raju Pal murder case that took place in 2005. Last month, shooters Guddu and others opened fire on advocate Umesh Pal while he was entering his house at Prayagraj. Jailed MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are the prime accused in the 2005 murder case.