US SUPPORTS DIRECT DIALOGUE BETWEEN INDIA AND PAKISTAN ON ISSUES OF CONCERN

Washington: The United States supports direct dialogue between India and Pakistan, a senior administration official said on Wednesday. "As we have long said, we support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern. That has long been our position," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

He was responding to a question which sought to know what would be the message to the leadership of both countries after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said his country is ready to talk to India on bilateral problems if India is willing to address serious matters.

On the I2U2 economic forum and summit outcome progress, Miller said the work on those fronts continues. "You’ve seen the under secretary speak to it on a number of occasions; the National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to it, as has the Secretary. I – we are in steadfast – we are – remain committed to our work to deepen the Abraham Accords and forge new coalitions like I2U2."

The unique grouping of countries in this partnership – India, Israel, the United States, and the UAE – identifies projects and initiatives to tackle some of the greatest challenges confronting the world. It’s attempting to mobilize private sector and enterprise to modernize infrastructure, advance low-carbon development pathways, improve public health, and we continue to work to make progress in all of those areas, Miller said.

Being pressed to answer what India's role would be in this case, Miller said the role of India is a member of I2U2.

