US SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN DEFENCE SECRETARY AUSTIN MEET PM MODI

New Delhi: The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin jointly called on him Friday after conclusion of the '2+2' ministerial dialogue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were also present at the meeting between Modi and the two visiting American officials. "Glad to receive @SecBlinken and @SecDef. The '2+2' Format is a key enabler for further strengthening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," Modi said on X.

"Our shared belief in democracy, pluralism and the rule of law underpins our mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors. The India-US partnership is truly a force for global good," he said. At the '2+2' dialogue, Singh, Jaishankar, Austin and Blinken held extensive deliberations to take forward the India-US global strategic partnership.

In his opening remarks at the dialogue, Jaishankar referred to Modi's visit to the US in June and US President Joe Biden's subsequent trip to India in September to attend the G20 summit.

"The highlight of this year was the prime minister's state visit to the US in June which has truly opened a new chapter in our relationship. President Biden's visit to Delhi in September contributed immensely to the positive trajectory of our ties," he said.