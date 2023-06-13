US NSA JAKE SULLIVAN CALLS ON PM MODI HOLDS TALKS WITH NSA AJIT DOVAL

New Delhi US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed him that US President Joe Biden is looking forward to welcome him on his forthcoming state visit scheduled from June 2125 Official sources said that Sullivan briefed Modi on the progress in various sectors of bilateral cooperation during the meetingPM Modi has also expressed satisfaction at the growing and deepening comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US He also said that he too is looking forward to a productive visit and an engaging conversation with President Biden on bilateral regional and global issues of mutual interestEarlier Sullivan who is on an official visit to India from June 13 to 14 met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval He is in India on Doval s invitation and is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of US industry The two NSAs have engaged regularly in extensive discussions on a broad bilateral regional and global agendaThe current visit which comes in the runup to Modi s state visit to the US will give them the opportunity to continue their highlevel dialogue which will include a review of the robust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries as well as a survey of the IndiaUS global strategic partnershipEarlier on Tuesday the two NSAs met for restricted discussions on regional and global issues of mutual interest an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said Later in the evening they attended the second Track 15 dialogue on IndiaUS Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies iCET organised by industry body Confederation of Indian IndustryThey expressed satisfaction at the progress made under iCET during the occasion and encouraged stakeholders on both sides to strive for technology value chain partnerships that would lead to codevelopment and coproduction of high technology products and services in both countries Sources said that during the visit Sullivan will also meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other dignitariesAlso read US plans to welcome PM Modi with a 21gun salute