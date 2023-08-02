New Delhi: Upset with the repeated disruptions in the house, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla stayed away from the proceedings on Wednesday morning, with sources saying that he has decided to refrain from chairing the session until members behave.

Since the start of the Monsoon session, the Lok Sabha has been witnessing clamour, especially as the opposition sought a detailed statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Manipur violence. Birla has decided to refrain from chairing the Lower House untill the members behave in accordance with the dignity of the House, news agency ANI quoting sources reported on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy was in the chair when the Lok Sabha took up the Question Hour. Parliament officials said Birla was upset at the behaviour of both the Opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The officials said that both the opposition and treasury benches have been conveyed of the Speaker's displeasure over the repeated disruptions in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

The Speaker holds the dignity of the House in the highest esteem and expects members to maintain decorum during the proceedings, officials said. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday as opposition members continued with their protests on the Manipur issue. As the House assembled for the post-lunch session, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, appealed to the opposition members to maintain decorum as he asked ministers to lay parliamentary papers on the table of the House. With the opposition leaders refusing to budge, the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day. Lok Sabha was scheduled to take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Wednesday. (With agency inputs)