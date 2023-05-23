New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the Civil Services exam (CSE) 2022 results. Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, and Uma Harathi N have secured Rank 1, 2 and 3 respectively. A total of 933 candidates have qualified the civil services examination 2022.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPSC Civil Services mains exam and personality test can check the results on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

List of top 10 candidates with their ranks:

ISHITA KISHORE (5809986) GARIMA LOHIA (1506175) UMA HARATHI N (1019872) SMRITI MISHRA (0858695) MAYUR HAZARIKA (0906457) GAHANA NAVYA JAMES (2409491) WASEEM AHMAD BHAT (1802522) ANIRUDDH YADAV (0853004) KANIKA GOYAL (3517201) RAHUL SRIVASTAVA (0205139)

Candidates can check their respective results from the official website at upsc.gov.in. Based on the result of the written tests of Civil Services Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023, the UPSC has now released the final merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service;

Indian Police Service;

Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

This year the Commission has opened vacancies for the following posts: