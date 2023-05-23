New Delhi: The results for Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) were declared on Tuesday. The result is available on upsc.gov.in. and the candidates can check the same with their respective results.

Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2022 held by the Union Public Service Commission in September 2022 and the interviews for Personality Test held in January-May, 2023.

The UPSC has now released the final merit list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to:

Indian Administrative Service

Indian Foreign Service;

Indian Police Service;

Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’

Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled is as under:

180 candidates for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS),

200 for the Indian Police Service (IPS),

38 for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS),

473 for the Central Services Group ‘A’ and

473 for the Group ‘B’ Services

The candidature of 101 recommended candidates with the following roll numbers is provisional:

How to check the result of UPSC Civil Services 2022

Visit the official website -upsc.gov.in

on the homepage, click on the link for UPSC Civil Services Final REsult 2022

Search for your name and roll number

Download and take a printout for future references

How to obtain information or clarification regarding the results

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall on its campus. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification regarding their examinations/recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Results are also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. upsc.gov.in. Marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result.

