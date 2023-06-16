UPPAL QUESTIONS LIBERAL PARTYS FAILURE IN ISSUING DEPORTATION ORDERS TO STUDENTS

Uppal questions Liberal Party's failure in issuing deportation orders to students

New Delhi: Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC) Sean Fraser said dozens of international students from India, who unknowingly went to Canada under phoney admission letters, will be spared from deportation.

Conservative Party of Canada's (CPC) deputy leader Tim S Uppal questioned the Immigration Minister about the Liberal Party's failure in issuing deportation orders to international students. He said, "Many of these students came to Canada in good faith, received their proper Canadian visas, and are victims of immigration fraud. Yeah, the victims of the scheme will not be deported and I'm sure those students are pleased to hear the news. We've known about the problem for months now from YouTube and other media outlets have known back since maybe last year, in September, CBC picked up this news story earlier this year."

"You know all of these students who have had deportation issued against them because the department realised their mistake. It's unfair that these fake letters were issued. Those students have gone to school. They've been studying here, some of them started working, and some of them started a family here. Some of them got married and have children. They've essentially set up roots here in Canada because this has happened over several years. When the department realised their mistake, they issued deportation letters," he said.

Talking to the media, the Canadian immigration Minister earlier warned that those who were complicit in a fraudulent scheme "will be held accountable for their actions" and "will bear the full consequences of Canadian law for their illicit behaviour in this particular instance." We need to do what we can to protect the ability of those innocent people to remain in Canada, he said.