New Delhi: On a day when Rahul Gandhi's return to Lok Sabha was celebrated by Congress, its rival BJP raked up Congress's alleges 'Chines link' issue in an effort to corner the opposition party.

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey leader's accusation of the Congresse's alleged hobnobbing with anti-nationals and China for 'dividing' the country and creating anarchy also forced the adjournment of the House till 2 pm.

Also read: INDIA celebrates Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as Lok Sabha Member

Dubey referred to a report in a US-based newspaper about links between 'Chinese propaganda' and a US tech mogul and said the article also mentions an Indian news site which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

On the floor of the House, Dubey stood up and alleged that an article in The New York Times has exposed the 'tukde tukde gang' and 'some media' which joined external forces to indulge in anti-India activities. He alleged that China was giving money to Congress to oppose the Central government. According to Dubey, Congress leaders met the Chinese in 2016 to oppose the Narendra Modi government.

Dubey also made allegations against Congress in relation to China and sought a probe by the Election Commission. The BJP MP alleged that Rahul Gandhi had met the then-Chinese envoy during the Doklam standoff. As the Chair sought to proceed with the business of the day, opposition members protested Dubey’s remarks.

“They want to divide India through Chinese forces and some media,” Dubey shouted as BJP MPs thumped their desks in support. “Between 2005 and 2014, whenever there was a crisis, Congress received money from China. In 2008, they invited both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In 2016, they were talking to the Chinese during the Doklam crisis,” the MP added. He also took the names of Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Randeep Surjewala. Dubey claimed that the NYT report explained how money was given to Maoists and senior journalists.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Monday wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker on behalf of the party demanding the “libellous” and “defamatory” remarks of BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha be expunged from records. "We demand under Rule 380 that his remarks be expunged in full and that an inquiry be conducted into how such an allegation was permitted to be raised on the record", the Congress leader wrote.