New DelhiGhaziabad In the Uttar Pradesh gaming app conversion racket the prime accused Shahnawaz Khan alias Baddo was produced before the Ghaziabad court on Tuesday The court sent the accused to 14 judicial custody Before producing the accused in court the police took him to the government hospital for a medical checkup The accused was seen evading to give a reply to reporters queries He was seen moving away from reporters The police grilled Shahnawaz while he was being taken to UP s Ghaziabad from Maharastra on transit remand Sources said that the accused had made startling revelations during the interrogation by the police Shahnawaz had email accounts which had links with Pakistan The email ID and the IP address were created and operated by the suspects from Pakistan Police said that they were probing the case thoroughly The police were suspecting that some bank accounts of the accused were operating from Pakistan Besides Shahnawaz also spoke about some YouTube channels which were being operated from Pakistan Also read UP conversion case Prime accused Shahnawaz Khan arrested from MaharashtraThe accused was sending links of the YouTube channel to the victims carrying inflammatory and objectionable videos When reporters asked the accused about the Pakistan connection he did not give a reply Sources said that the police had prepared a list of more than 100 questions for grilling Several central agencies were keeping an eye on the gaming app conversion racket The accused was involved in converting children through a gaming app and was arrested in Thane with the help of Maharashtra police On Monday the accused was handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police by a court in Thane He was handed over to the UP police on transit remand till June 15 Shahnawaz is a resident of Mumbai s Mumbra locality The accused is wanted by the Ghaziabad police Before handing over the accused on transit remand the court asked the police about the security arrangements while taking him to Ghaziabad A man from Ghaziabad had lodged a complaint with the police last month The complainant alleged that his son was converted to Islam unlawfully by a cleric and accused Shahnawaz Based on the man s complaint the accused and the mosque s cleric in Ghaziabad were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act