UP ENCOUNTER BIHAR CM NITISH SHOULD LEARN FROM UP CM SAYS UNION MINISTER GIRIRAJ SINGH

Patna Union minister Giriraj Singh gave a piece of advice to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaking about jailed MP Atiq Ahmed s son Asad who was gunned down in an encounter by the UP STF on Thursday afternoon Showering praise on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Singh said that Bihar CM and JDU leader Nitish Kumar should learn from his UP counterpart Nitish Kumar should learn how the law and order is being maintained in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath The law and order should be implemented in such a way that common people should feel safe and secure the Union Minister said Meanwhile the UP STF and several special teams were on the lookout for Asad and his associates in the advocate Umesh Pal murder case Jailed MP Atiq Ahmed s son Asad and his cohorts were on the run after killing Umesh Pal in Prayagraj on February 24 Fugitive Asad had been changing locations constantly Also read Fake encounter Akhilesh on Atiq Ahmed s son Asad s killingOn Thursday afternoon Asad was gunned down in retaliatory fire by the UP STF in Jhansi His associate Ghulam was also shot dead in the encounter The duo was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads Modern weapons a mobile phone and a SIM card were also recovered from Asad s possession Several police teams had been constituted to nab the absconders Sources said that Asad had been changing locations after killing advocate Umesh Pal Asad first went to Lucknow and then moved to Kanpur and later arrived in Meerut Thereafter he went to New Delhi Asad then shifted to Madhya Pradesh The UP STF intercepted his bike when he was travelling in the Jhansi area close to the state border