Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a major accomplishment for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his official ‘X’ handle crossed the 26 million (2.6 crore) followers mark on Wednesday, according to an official release.

The release said, that the Chief Minister is the third politician after PM Modi and Amit Shah to reach this milestone. CM Yogi has a huge fan base on the social media platform ‘X’, surpassing many of his counterparts from other states, leaders of the opposition and even the Heads of State of many countries.

It is worth mentioning here that Yogi Adityanath is credited with changing the perception of the most populous state of the country from that of a sleepy, backward and lawless state to that of one that has a rule of law, is making rapid development on multiple fronts as well as empowering common people. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s popularity transcends borders, it said.

Recently, the list of people, organizations and departments who got the most followers in 30 days was released by X, in which CM Yogi ranked the second most popular Indian politician after PM Modi with 2 lakh 67 thousand 419 new followers, the official release added.

